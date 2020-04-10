NBA HORSE odds, favorites and prop bets for ESPN basketball stunt shooting competition

Home Sports NBA HORSE odds, favorites and prop bets for ESPN basketball stunt shooting...

The NBA will begin another televised isolation activity Sunday on ESPN.

The NBA HORSE competition, broadcast nationwide, with professional basketball players hitting shots on camera will take place on personal courts across the country. It will provide fans with another creative insight into elite basketball talent despite the NBA being postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA 2K Players Tournament ends on Saturday.

Like the "NBA 2K,quot; bracket, the HORSE storefront will be the subject of sports betting. Right now, Trae Young and Chris Paul are considered the favorites to take home the HORSE crown.

Below you can find information about participants, betting lines and fun bets for the tournament.

NBA HORSE tournament players

The group of competitors includes active and retired NBA players, as well as two WNBA veterans.

Trae Young, who also participated in the "NBA 2K,quot; Player Tournament, could be the group's biggest draw.

Here is the HORSE list:

  • Bring Young (Falcons)
  • Chris Paul (Thunder
  • Zach LaVine (Bulls)
  • Mike Conley (Jazz)
  • Paul Pierce (ex NBA)
  • Chancey Billups (ex NBA)
  • Allie Quigley (Heaven)
  • Tamika Catchings (ex WNBA)

NBA HORSE Competition Odds

Here are the odds of winning the NBA HORSE challenge courtesy of Sports Insider:

Player Possibilities
Bring young +300
Chris Paul +300
Zach LaVine +350
Mike Conley +450
Paul Pierce +750
Chancey Billups +800
Allie Quigley +1000
Tamika Catchings +1200

Best props bets H-O-R-S-E

This section will be updated when prop bets become available.

