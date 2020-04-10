NBA HORSE 2020 tournament: full TV schedule, player roster, rules for competition on ESPN

With the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that keeps most professional sports leagues in a waiting pattern, the NBA is becoming a playground classic.

The league announced Thursday that it will hold a HORSE competition with past and present players from the NBA and WNBA. All-Stars like Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Allie Quigley are set to fight on their own isolated home courts for the title of 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge champion.

But simple elimination competition is not just about entertainment. State Farms plans to donate more than $ 200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities that help with the coronavirus relief efforts. Players will focus on their shots, but are offering great aids to those in need.

Here's what we know about the HORSE Challenge, including how to view the competition and the full list of entrants.

MORE: "NBA 2K,quot; Player Tournament Support, Schedule, Results

When is the NBA HORSE tournament?

Date: Sunday, April 12 and Thursday, April 16

Sunday, April 12 and Thursday, April 16 Television channel: ESPN

ESPN Live broadcast: ESPN app

The NBA HORSE tournament is scheduled to start on Sunday, April 12, with all four quarter-final matches. It will end on Thursday, April 16 with the semifinals and finals.

NBA HORSE Games TV Schedule

ESPN has exclusive rights to the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge. It can also be viewed through the ESPN app. Mark Jones will serve as the official host of the competition.

Encore presentations of the quarterfinal matches will be available to watch both after the live presentation of the quarterfinals and before the semifinals and finals.

Date Round Time Channel April 12th Quarter finals 7-9 p.m. ET ESPN April 16th Semifinals and finals 9-11 p.m. ET ESPN

NBA HORSE Competition Lineup

Ahead of the HORSE Challenge, Paul and Young (+300) are seen as the co-favorites to win, based on Bovada's betting odds. Young will face former NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups (+800) in his first game, and Paul will look to advance beyond Quigley, a high-value pick given his odds (+1,000). He won consecutive 3-point contests in 2017 and 2018, so his range and consistency could be a factor.

The rest of the participants: Tamika Catchings (+1,200), Mike Conley (+450), Zach LaVine (+350), Paul Pierce (+750).

Group 1 Group 2 Chauncey Billups Zach LaVine Tamika Catchings Chris Paul Mike Conley Paul Pierce Bring young Allie Quigley

NBA HORSE Challenge quarterfinal matchups

Group 1: Bring Young vs. Chauncey Billups

Group 1: Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley

Group 2: Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce

Group 2: Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley

NBA HORSE Challenge Rules

The HORSE version of the NBA follows the traditional format of the game. A player must describe his shooting attempt before shooting. (A coin toss at the beginning of the game will determine who shoots first.) For example, a player could make a bench hit from the wing or a single hit from the top of the key.

An important rule to keep in mind: do not get wet. Sorry Zach.

😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ – Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 8, 2020

If the shot is taken, the other player must call it, or that player will receive a card. If the shot is missed, the other player may proceed to describe and attempt his own shot.

The first player in each match to spell "HORSE,quot; will be eliminated.