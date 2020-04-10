NBA 2K Players Tournament: Clippers and Suns players take control | NBA News

Players from the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers took control of the NBA 2K Player's Tournament on Thursday night.

In quarterfinal games, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker of the Suns and Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley of the Clippers were victorious.

The semifinals will see the two Western Conference rivals face off twice, as Ayton will face Beverley and Booker will face Harrell.

Ayton, the 10th seed in the 16-player event, posted a 73-66 victory over Trae Young, second seed for the Atlanta Hawks. Ayton competed using the Clippers while Young played as the Los Angeles Lakers.

Harrell, seeded eight, edged Derrick Jones Jr, 16th seeded Miami Heat 71-66. Harrell used the Portland Trail Blazers roster while Jones played as the Dallas Mavericks.

Booker, the fifth seed, defeated Rui Hachimura, number 13 seed of the Washington Wizards 71-55. Booker competed as the Mavericks while Hachimura played as the Clippers.

At the end of the night, Beverley, 14th seed, edged the Cleveland Cavaliers' sixth seed Andre Drummond 69-62. Beverley prevailed as the Philadelphia 76ers while Drummond controlled the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beverley took a victory lap around his game room after the last bell, then shouted, "Who's next? Who's next?"

Drummond previously recognized Beverley's abilities and said, "This man is cold in defense in real life and in the game."

Beverley replied, "I try to be, man. I try to be."

The tournament will conclude on Saturday with the semifinals and the final.

The champion will receive $ 100,000 to donate to the coronavirus relief charity of their choice.

All games are available live on NBA or NBA 2K channels Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.