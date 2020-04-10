Mpls city. Agrees to pay Fmr. Viking Tom Johnson, Attorneys $ 475K in Settlement – Up News Info

– The City of Minneapolis has agreed to pay former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson and his attorneys $ 475.00 in a lawsuit settlement.

On Friday morning, the Minneapolis City Council approved the deal. The lawsuit was filed in federal court and the two parties reached a settlement last month.

Johnson's attorney says it is a complete settlement of all his claims after four years of litigation.

In 2015, Johnson fought in court against the way two Minneapolis police officers handled and won him. A jury found Tom Johnson not guilty today of disorderly conduct and trespassing. The charges stem from a fight with police at a downtown nightclub last fall.

In court, jurors heard that the defensive tackle was stunned for 14 seconds on his back, nine seconds more than what his lawyers say is police protocol.

Despite video evidence showing Johnson was tried by officers when he complied and was not resistant, officers described the incident as a violent encounter with a resisting suspect and accused Johnson of disorderly conduct and obstruction of the process. legal, requiring him to defend himself at trial, before being fully acquitted of all charges, "said Johnson's attorney, Eric Hageman of Pritzker Hageman, PA.

Hageman says Johnson was publicly branded at the time as troublesome and criminal, in the public and within the NFL, due to the incident.