More than 2.4 million Californians file unemployment claims in one month – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California may be flattening the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, but the increase in economic pain is worsening.

In California, more than 2.4 million unemployment claims were filed in the past month. In the last week alone, the state processed more than 925,000 claims, which increased nearly 2,500 percent over the past year.

At Van Nuys, Los Angeles city officials say they distributed 36-pound food packages to 2,500 people, many of whom were in the rain for hours.

"We heard from people who were fine a month ago, and have been fired, suspended, or had their hours reduced." And now they are in a situation where they need help right away, "said Michael Flood, CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

One industry that received an immediate body hit from the coronavirus outbreak was the travel industry. On April 8 of last year, the TSA says it registered more than 2 million people per day, but this year, the agency evaluated just 95,000 people the same day, a 96 percent drop. The drop in air travel has also spread to corresponding services, such as tour bus and bus drivers.

California is responding by adding $ 600 in weekly benefits in addition to normal unemployment checks starting Sunday. The state is also adding more than 1,000 workers to help process unemployment claims.

Los Angeles County has launched a new helpline for small business owners, laid off workers, and even those in the work economy to help them get the help they need.