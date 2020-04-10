MN coronavirus: MDH commissioner says state reports surpass COVID-19 deaths are "confusion,quot; and "disinformation,quot;

– In a daily briefing Thursday, Minnesota Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm addressed a state senator's claim that the state may be over-counting COVID-19 deaths.

The comment in question came from Minnesota State Senator Scott Jensen, a Republican doctor from Chaska, who criticized the CDC's guidance on how to classify COVID-19 deaths.

Jensen claims that the CDC-issued guidance is leading to an over-count of COVID-19 deaths. He also says that there are also financial reasons involved.

Minnesota Republican State Senator Jim Abeler also echoed Jensen's comments.

At the daily briefing, Malcolm said there has been "confusion,quot; and "disinformation,quot; in response to the CDC's new guidelines.

"(The CDC guidelines) are detailed, it is trying to correct records that were not clear, for very good reasons, I think, to get the most accurate count we can," he said. "It is not in any way about inflating the numbers."

Malcolm says an updated guide is common during major disasters to provide a better picture of how many died from the disaster.

She said the misinformation, which has been widely shared on social media, is not true.

"There is absolutely no policy or political motivation to increase the number of reported deaths," said Malcolm.

Malcolm said he has not spoken to either Jensen or Abeler, but hopes he will, so that he can clear up any confusion.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading US infectious disease expert. USA And an adviser to the White House, he called unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the count of coronavirus victims.

As of Thursday morning, the United States has confirmed at least 14,808 deaths from COVID-19.