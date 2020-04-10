MLB considers eliminating national and American leagues by 2020, following spring training divisions – Up News Info Tampa

Major League Baseball continues to consider all options, as the league seeks to organize a shorter 2020 season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, reports indicated that the league was considering that all 30 teams move to Arizona for the summer. Now he is reportedly considering an even more radical change.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, MLB is considering realigning the league to coincide with established spring training for all 30 teams. So instead of the traditional national and American leagues, it would become the grapefruit (Florida) and Cactus (Phoenix) leagues.

"The plan would have all 30 teams return to their spring training sites in Florida and Arizona, playing regular-season games only in those two states and without fans in an effort to reduce travel and minimize risks amid the COVD- 19 pandemic. The divisions would be realigned based on the geography of their spring training homes. "

In this scenario, the new league design would look like this.

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

NORTH: New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates. SOUTH: Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles.

Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles. WEST: Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins.

CACTUS LEAGUE

NORTHEAST: Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A & # 39; s.

Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A & # 39; s. WEST: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels. NORTHWEST: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals.

The plan would have the teams return to their spring training complexes for three weeks of training to prepare for the regular season. Tony LaRussa, a senior baseball operations adviser for the league, told Nightengale that the league is trying to be creative, so why say no?

There are some advantages to the plan. Most notably, most teams already have spring training complexes and facilities in these areas with which they are familiar. There are also several domed stadiums that would allow playing in bad weather.

On the other hand, Florida has become one of the hot spots for coronavirus in recent weeks with more than 16,000 confirmed cases as of today. The question of testing and keeping players and teams isolated should still be answered.

But, says Nightengale, nothing has been decided yet. Although if the plan went ahead, the Arizona league winner (Cactus) would face the Florida league winner (Grapefruit) in the World Series.