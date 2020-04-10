Minnesota coronavirus: miss your dental appointment? Here are some tips to keep your teeth healthy – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Dental offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin are closed due to COVID-19, but Dr. David Upgaard of Nicollet Dental Arts has some tips for keeping your teeth in shape.

Upgaard said don't worry too much about waiting for a date. Most patients will be fine; It just means that the first visit after the COVID-19 pandemic could be a little more tedious.

“When they come in, there may be more inflammation, bleeding from the gums, a little redder. The hygienist may have to work harder, but there is no imminent danger to the teeth, "Upgaard said.

He said brushing is key, but his other advice is that people don't tend to follow.

"During my 34 years of dentistry I have been cajoling, begging, and begging patients to floss," he said.

Even though cleanings have stopped, dentists must answer calls and open for emergencies.

“Any inflammation, you have to talk to someone about it. Any pain again is worth calling, ”Upgaard said.

When in doubt, he recommended calling your dentist; Although dental offices are closed, phone lines are open. Upgaard says it's very important for people with underlying problems to call right away if they have dental problems.

"Our biggest concerns are life-threatening infections," said Upgaard.

Offices are evaluating patients for COVID-19 before anyone enters the office.