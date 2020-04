MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis police say a person is dead after being shot Thursday night in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of 13th Avenue South around 9 p.m. In a shooting report, and when they arrived, they learned that a 20-year-old victim had been taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where they later died.

No one is in custody until Thursday night. This is the eleventh homicide of the city of 2020.