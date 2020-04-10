Miley Cyrus – Inside her thoughts on Liam Hemsworth's new romance just months after their breakup

It's been eight months since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ended their short marriage, and since then both stars have moved in with other people! The singer has found love with her old friend Cody Simpson, while her former actor is now seeing Gabriella Brooks.

That being said, an internal report claims to know how Miley feels about Liam and Gabriella's romance.

After the separation in August, it only took Miley two months to start dating Cody.

Liam, on the other hand, took a little longer to meet someone new, but it happened pretty quickly too!

In December of last year, Liam had been seen with the model on dates in Sydney and they are still going strong today.

In fact, it is rumored that they are becoming increasingly serious.

About that, a source told HollywoodLife that Miley ‘doesn't care who she is dating because she only knows him and whatever makes him happy should make him happy. She knows that he's probably not thinking about Cody or even her. But she just hopes he's in a good place and that's all that really matters when his thoughts lean towards Liam. "

They went on to explain that ‘Miley has found a love with Cody that is really special and she feels that if she has been able to keep going, it is only fair that Liam keep going. She has so many good memories with Liam that she will always treasure. But the memories he's making with Cody is now where his head is completely. It was a bit difficult to deal with everything related to the breakup and the fire, but now Miley is on the other side of everything and just hopes that Liam is too. "

The same source also mentioned that Miley is well aware that the world is going through a great crisis now, so being happy as much as possible should be everyone's focus.

In other words, she only wants the best for her ex and is glad that he seems happy with Gabriella.



