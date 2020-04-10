Miles Harrison & # 39; s Rugby Fantasy Land: No 4 – Colin Meads vs Brodie Retallick | Rugby Union News





The fourth matchup at Miles Harrison & # 39; s Rugby Fantasy Land comes in the second row

Tune in to the fourth installment of Miles Harrison XV's rugby fantasy land as you pick your first pre-1994 Golden Oldie lock to take on a 'Young'.

These are teams with players who lift your spirits, some who take you out of your seat. This could be due to his talent, abilities, and speed, or due to his power, strength, and physical presence.

These fantasy teams do not claim to have the best players in their positions, although in all cases they are inevitably great players, the national team is about making sure these teams play the most incredibly entertaining rugby the selector could dream of.

Miles Harrison's picks for his first rank in the second row on his Rugby Fantasy Land are Colin Meads and Brodie Retallick

Below is the first of two slot machines in the second row: the late Colin Meads, who participated in 55 Tests for the All Blacks between 1957 and 1971, captaining them against the Lions in 1971. He was voted the Player of the Century for New Zealand at the NZRFU Awards in 1999, passed away in August 2017 at the age of 81.

And in front of him is a younger generation All Black, Brodie Retallick, who has collected 81 games with New Zealand to date. The padlock was named 2014 World Player of the Year, is a 2015 World Cup winner and has won six Rugby Championship titles, and is still only 28.

I hope you have a great trip to Fantasy Land and that, at least for a moment or two, it distracts you from what is happening in the world right now. Stay safe and healthy, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Colin Meads

4. Meads – I only saw the big man in the news images and highlights of the 1971 Lions series, but, to be fair, I was still just as interested in the Magic Rotunda in those days.

And, at that age, you're not necessarily concentrating on opposition either. But, as I got older and started reading about Colin Meads' exploits, I knew I had missed seeing a real great guy.

All New Zealanders can & # 39; play the game & # 39; But, I suppose that above all other things, Meads is marked by its strength and ability to absorb pain. Each side needs an indestructible presence: Meads is from this team and meeting him remains to this day the most privileged moment of my career.

The Young Man: Brodie Retallick

4. Retallick – When it started, Retallick seemed full of promise and had a feeling that it could become something very special to see. However, what we saw was that one player worked so hard on his game that he became the best in the world at what he did.

A brilliant example of how not to sit still and continue to develop. His skill set and reading of the game have become the benchmark and seeing the All Black against Colin Meads would be worth the admission alone.

0:44 Miles Harrison Fantasy Rugby Team: Brodie Retallick Miles Harrison Fantasy Rugby Team: Brodie Retallick

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, along with that thought, is the fact that you cannot look back over the years and not lose some. This is where you come in. I want your picks and to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you made your choices. @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your choices so special to you. The possibilities are endless, so let your imagination run wild. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the selected players must make their hearts sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the & # 39; super sub & # 39 ;, we will select the main coaches. Then, we will select the place, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out'.