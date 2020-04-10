Microsoft grants 3-month paid parental leave to help children study at home – Latest news

Microsoft has announced a three-month paid parental leave for its workers when schools are closed and parents are learning to deal with children taking online classes at home.

According to a CNN report, the tech giant has given its workforce two options: taking 12-week leave once or a few days a week.

Microsoft has called this initiative "Paid 12-Week Paid Leave to Close Schools and Kindergartens," which aims to "give our employees more flexibility and time off as they face prolonged school closings."

Global tech companies with large cash reserves have announced some steps to help their workforce.

Facebook said last month that it would give $ 1,000 to each of its 45,000 employees.

Its CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in an internal memo that all employees will get at least their full bonuses for their six-month review.

According to UNESCO, most governments around the world have temporarily closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These closings nationwide are affecting more than 91 percent of the world's student population. Several other countries have implemented localized closings that impact millions of additional students.

"UNESCO is supporting countries in their efforts to mitigate the immediate impact of school closings, particularly for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged communities, and to facilitate the continuity of education for all through remote learning," he said.

