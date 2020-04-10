Michigan is the first to provide food to families affected by school closings amid COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

Michigan has become the first state in the country to obtain federal approval for a program that will provide nutritious food to children affected by school closings due to COVID-19.

The Electronic Pandemic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) provides temporary funds to address emergency food needs and avoid financial hardship for families affected by the pandemic.

Food assistance benefits will go to Michigan families with students ages 5-18 who are enrolled in the Michigan Department of Education program for students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals and will reach approximately 895,000 students. This includes families currently receiving Food Assistance Program benefits, as well as those not currently enrolled in the program.

These added benefits will strengthen and complement the important efforts that local school districts will continue to make, providing nutritious school meals to children at more than 2,000 stationary locations and nearly 700 mobile sites throughout Michigan.

"I am proud that Michigan is the first state to receive federal approval for this program to put healthy foods on the table for families in need," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "The spread of COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our state. My administration will continue to work 24 hours a day to help Michiganders overcome this difficult time and delay the spread of this virus. "

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) received authorization from the United States Department of Food and Nutrition Services to provide additional food assistance.

"Children should never go hungry. However, because of COVID-19, it is a different risk than any time in generations, ”said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “I am pleased that Michigan is the first state to provide SNAP benefits to families who previously received free or reduced-price lunches, regardless of whether they were eligible for SNAP. In a time of dire need, it will be a small, good thing for nearly a million Michigan children. ”

Families currently not receiving food assistance benefits will receive an EBT card.

Eligible families who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive a preloaded Electronic Benefit Transaction (EBT) card, known as the Bridge Card, issued under the name of the oldest student in the household.

The amount of EBT benefits will not be less than the total amount of free or reduced-cost school lunch benefits that the family would have received during the time the school is closed. Benefits will include $ 193.80 per eligible student to cover the months of March and April and an additional $ 182.40 per student to cover May and June combined.

Benefits for all eligible school-age children in the home will be loaded onto this EBT card. Before receiving the card, families will receive a letter from MDHHS that describes how to use their EBT card, how to set up their PIN, and other pertinent information about food assistance benefits. EBT cards can be used much like a food debit card that is only purchased in person at SNAP stores

Families who are not yet receiving food assistance benefits should begin receiving notices from MDHHS in the mail by the end of next week, and EBT cards will arrive before the first week of May.

Families currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive additional benefits on their EBT bridge cards.

Eligible families currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive a supplement to their existing benefits. Supplemental benefits can be used since families often use their EBT card. Families already receiving food assistance benefits should start receiving their extra benefits next week, with payments staggered over a 10-day period.

Families can use their preloaded EBT cards at any retail store that accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT benefits. You can find a list of SNAP retailers on the SNAP retailers website.

