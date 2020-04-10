Michigan farmers say coronavirus pandemic hurts their businesses – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Dairy producers across the state say they were struggling to stay afloat before, but business is now uncertain.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues in schools, businesses and restaurants no longer need large amounts of dairy products.

Farmers say they are throwing away gallons of milk because it is perishable.

The Michigan Farm Office says farmers must take additional sanitary precautions during the outbreak.

