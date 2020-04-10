Mia Farrow's daughter Quincy has coronavirus – asks for prayers

The coronavirus makes no distinction of persons, statutes, fortune, or fame. Now, the deadly and novel virus has hit Mia Farrow's house when she has asked for prayers for her daughter Quincy Farrow-LePine. At just 26 years old, Quincy appears to have been safe from contracting the virus that has devastated the world and caused more than 18 million deaths in the United States. Quincy lives in Hartford-Connecticut and is the mother of a young girl Coretta Mia revealed the sad news on her official Twitter account where she asked for prayer for what she considered a personal request.

Mia Farrow shared the following.

“A personal request. If you would be so kind, please send a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today, he had no choice but to go to the hospital for help in his fight against the Coronavirus. "

Although Mia stated that Quincy is battling the coronavirus, she did not say much about the level of care she is receiving or what happened that led Quincy to need hospital care. It is also unknown how long Quincy has been ill with Coronavirus.

You can see the message that Mia Farrow shared in her Twitter feed below.

A personal request. If you would be so kind, please send a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no choice but to go to the hospital for help in her fight against the coronavirus. – Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 10, 2020

The United States has been promoting social distancing as a way to flatten the curve and stop the accelerated rate at which new cases of Coronavirus have developed and the consequent number of deaths. New York has been the epicenter and currently has more than 7,800 deaths. The death toll in New York in the past 24 hours has been 777 people.

Connecticut has seen 10,358 cases with 448 deaths. Sixty-eight people have died from Coronavirus in Connecticut in the past 24 hours.

Mia's post sparked a tremendous response with many people offering words of encouragement and prayers for Quincy. Although Mia Farrow did not elaborate on Quincy's symptoms, just the fact that she was hospitalized shows that her illness was serious.

Many hospitals are only providing beds to those who are in serious condition and in need. Quincy's daughter was born in June 2018 and is only 22 months old.

Ad %MINIFYHTML230be7f2d4d7b3f368048c4b820c31f422% %MINIFYHTML230be7f2d4d7b3f368048c4b820c31f422%

Stay tuned for more information on this unfolding story and future updates on Mia Farrow's daughter, Quincy.



Post views:

0 0