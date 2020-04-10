Mia Farrow's daughter hospitalized for coronavirus

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Rosemary & # 39; s Baby & # 39; reveals that one of her daughters Quincy has been admitted to a hospital after hiring Covid-19 amid the global pandemic.

Mia FarrowThe 26-year-old daughter has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The "Rosemary baby"Star took to Twitter on Friday, April 10, 2020 to share the news and asked fans to keep Quincy in their thoughts.

"A personal request," wrote Farrow. "If you would be so kind, please send a prayer for my daughter Quincy."

"Today, he had no choice but to go to the hospital for help in his fight against the coronavirus."

The actress adopted Quincy, born Kaeli-Shea, in 1994 when she was only one year old.

Quincy, who is now married and the mother of a girl named Coretta, is one of 10 children Farrow has adopted over the years. She also has four biological children, including a journalist. Ronan Farrowwhose father is an ex-husband Woody Allen.