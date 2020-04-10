Meet and chat – BGR

Google renamed two Hangouts applications that handle video conferencing and instant messaging. Henceforth, they will be known as Google Meet and Google Chat.

However, the Hangouts brand will not disappear as the consumer version of Hangouts will remain in place.

G Suite users, meanwhile, will be able to enjoy premium Meet features until September 30.

iMessage and FaceTime. These two default iPhone apps are some of Apple's best mobile apps to date. The first is really what will keep you glued to your iPhone for years, even if Android can seem exciting. They are also a reminder of Google's spectacular failure to replicate them. For years, Google tried to find an iMessage rival and kept launching the chat app after the chat app to do so. It did the same with video chat apps, confusing users in the process. If you think you've finally got everything figured out, between Hangouts, RCS, and Duo, then you're wrong. Prepare to get used to Google Meet and Google Chat. They are not new Goole apps, they are just replacing Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat. The new Google chat should not be confused with the existing Google chat that could handle RCS text messages on your Android phone. Plus, Hangouts won't just disappear. You will still need it.

The changes could not have come at a better time. Given the global health crisis of coronavirus, more people work and study from home than ever, and trust instant messaging and video chat applications. With Zoom out of the question, Google apps will certainly get more traction during this period. The more people use them, the easier it will be for everyone to adapt to name changes. Hangouts is gone from G Suite forever, get used to Meet and Chat.

At the same time, the entire transition could confuse many people. That's because the Hangouts brand won't go away. Only G Suite business users will notice the rebranding from Hangouts Chat to Google Chat. The same thing happened to Hangouts Meet earlier this week when it was transformed into Google Meet.

"There will be no change to the (classic) consumer version of Hangouts," said a Google spokesperson. The edge.

This means that you may need to use Meet and Chat for work and school, but then you will hangout with your family and friends during COVID-19 crashes. Yes, everything is very confusing.

We now support more than 2 million new users on Google Meet every day and 100 million students + educators on Google Classroom. To help businesses and schools stay connected, we've expanded free access to advanced Meet to all features @GSuite customers until September 30, 2020. https://t.co/RLveeT1D4z – Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 9, 2020

The good news for Google Meet users is that the premium features of the video chat app will be available for free to all G Suite customers until September 30. Google announced the extension of the deadline on Thursday. Premium features were supposed to be available for free until July 1.

