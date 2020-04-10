Medical experts say that even smoking weed occasionally increases the risk of complications. COVID-19 (TSR Health)

TSR Health: I know many of us are stressed out during these quarantine times, but if you are turning to marijuana to help you get through it, you may want to think again.

Medical experts say that smoking marijuana, even occasionally, can increase a person's risk of more serious complications from Covid-19, according to CNN Health.

"What happens to the airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause," said pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, medical director of American Lung Association. “Now you have some inflammation of the airways and you also have an infection. So yes, your chance of having more complications is there. ”

So why is it important to rethink the ignition? Well, the last thing you want during a pandemic is to make it difficult for a doctor to diagnose your symptoms, according to Dr. Mitchell Glass, a pulmonologist and spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

"Covid-19 is a lung disease," Glass said. "Do you really want to have a confounding variable if you need to see a doctor or healthcare worker saying, 'Oh, and by the way, I'm not a regular cannabis user, but I decided to use cannabis to calm myself down,quot; .

"You don't want to do anything that might confuse the ability of healthcare workers to make a quick and accurate assessment of what's going on with you," added Glass.

Smokers, people with COPD and other chronic lung diseases, as well as people with moderate to severe asthma are among those who are at high risk of getting severe coronavirus disease, including the worst case scenario of being placed. on a ventilator to continue breathing. .

Smoking, even marijuana, irritates the lungs.

"So right away there are those patients who would be increasingly susceptible to bronchospasm or cough because they have a more sensitive airway," Glass said.

And since a dry cough is one of the key symptoms of Covid-19, any cough caused by smoking a weed joint could easily mimic that symptom, making diagnosis difficult.

"Because it attacks the lungs, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vaporize," the National Institute of Health said in its announcement.

"We need to make sure that these users are aware that marijuana is, in essence, an underlying health condition," added Hulsey. "They should take extra precautions by minimizing use as much as possible, and even start a virtual treatment and recovery journey while everyone is trapped at home."

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!