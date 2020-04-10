Mayor Breed says 70 are positive for COVID-19 at the San Francisco shelter – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mayor London Breed said Friday that a homeless shelter south of Market is being converted into a medical center after 70 people tested positive for coronavirus.

The information came out during the mayor's Friday update on the city's response to COVID-19. The outbreak occurred at the shelter the mayor referred to as MSC South, located at 5th and Bryant streets.

It is one of the largest shelters in San Francisco with a capacity of up to 300 residents.

Of the 70 positive cases at the shelter, 68 were among the homeless and two other cases were staff members.

As of Friday, San Francisco County reported 797 positive coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.

The mayor said the population at the facility was already being reduced as a precaution against such an outbreak.

"Part of acquiring hotel rooms and shrinking our shelters has really helped in this particular case, because as of the previous night, there were only 100 residents in the shelter, giving us the flexibility to turn this into a shelter actually a medical facility, "Breed said." We are going to redirect our medical health experts, our nurses and other health support to this facility to help manage and maintain and support those who tested positive. "

The outbreak comes after city officials decided not to have a homeless facility in Moscone West on Monday. The city has been placing homeless people in hotels in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in shelters.

"We knew that from the beginning, we put together housing facilities like our shelters, like the Laguna Honda hospital, like our one-room occupancy hotels, we knew they had the potential to be hot spots," Breed said. “And so we've been preparing for that. We have been preparing for that by acquiring several hotel rooms, making sure we have the necessary support service, making sure we keep the people we are asking to work in these hotels safe. ”

Dr. Grant Colfax, a San Francisco public health official, said two people at the MSC shelter tested positive on Sunday and were transferred to solitary hotels.

It was then that the city's Department of Public Health began evaluating people in close contact at the shelter, as well as those who showed symptoms or were at risk.

The test results showed a spread of the virus and on Wednesday they began evaluating everyone at the shelter, Colfax said. Five people tested positive on Wednesday. That number increased to 70 on Friday.