Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves deliver masks to police officers

On Friday, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves He returned his local police officers with a generous donation. To ensure that the first responders in their hometown of Austin are protected and equipped as they continue their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the couple teamed up with disaster relief organization Bstrong to provide them with supplies.
On Instagram, the mother of three shared a video of herself and the Oscar winner handing over medical masks to the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department.
"Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing the health workers, firefighters, police, and approximately 80,000 other masks necessary to combat the # COVID19 virus," he wrote, adding: "We are passionate about helping first responders in our city native Austin – Texas, Louisiana and across the country as we fight this national pandemic. "
He also took a moment to encourage others to follow his example and "inspire him to choose a lane to help others."
Camila continued: "Whatever that lane is, even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer … choose a lane and do it right! Stay strong, this will also happen. .. "will also work with stars like Bethenny Frankel, Ellen Degeneres, Billy Joel and more to provide relief to first responders.
Donating medical masks is just one of the many ways that True detective Star and model have been showing support for their community during the outbreak.
Earlier this week, Matthew, Camila, and their children. Levieleven Lifetime, 10 and Livingston, 7, hosted a virtual bingo round with core members of Spectrum Retirement Communities to give residents "the boost they needed to get through this lonely and challenging time."
