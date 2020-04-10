Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves deliver masks to police officers

Okay, okay, okay!

On Friday, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves He returned his local police officers with a generous donation. To ensure that the first responders in their hometown of Austin are protected and equipped as they continue their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the couple teamed up with disaster relief organization Bstrong to provide them with supplies.

On Instagram, the mother of three shared a video of herself and the Oscar winner handing over medical masks to the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department.

"Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing the health workers, firefighters, police, and approximately 80,000 other masks necessary to combat the # COVID19 virus," he wrote, adding: "We are passionate about helping first responders in our city native Austin – Texas, Louisiana and across the country as we fight this national pandemic. "