Masters champions interviewed: Danny Willett with James Haddock | Golf News





Danny Willett greets the crowd after punching 18

In the third of James Haddock's five favorite interviews with the Masters champions, we return to 2016 and a memorable win for Englishman Danny Willett.

One of my favorite Sunday nights in Augusta at the end of a Master's week has to be 2016, having seen Danny Willett claim his first major title. There was something very special about seeing one of our local talents win at the Masters.

Up to this point, of the five winners I had seen at Augusta National, three were Americans, one South African and the other Australian. We now had our first British winner since Sir Nick Faldo in 1996.

Willett was the first Englishman to wear a green jacket in 30 years

It made it even more exciting to see, experience the atmosphere around Danny, the media center, and the clients as well. The backstory that his son Zachariah was born in the lead up to the week, Danny would play, if he would make it in time it all added to the dynamics of a great story as he found out that he was late and maybe he wasn't getting too engrossed in the pressure of an important week it helped him to continue his work.

Danny has always taken his golf very seriously, but I've always found a funny interview, brutally honest, and someone who is easy to talk to and laugh at.

He is not a player who never believed in himself, he had won some great events before his coronation moment in Augusta: BMW International; the Nedbank Golf Challenge; the Omega European Masters and the Dubai Desert Classic.

Willett 67's final round earned her her first single title

But as he reached this new peak in his career, unbridled joy flowed from him through every facial expression and every word he said. From the moment he was celebrating on a couch in the clubhouse with his caddy Jonathan Smart, to Butler Cabin, the press conference, his dinner and drinks with the members, and then to the Grill room for our interview.

We should have called it the Grin Room that night! You could see that she really hadn't sunk with him, now about four hours after his victory, which had just won the Masters. He jumped into the room and in the next interview as Tigger bouncing, a ball of energy.

I was privileged to be invited to his victory party that night, just around the corner from the golf club on a quiet residential street where his management company, ISM, had established his base for the week.

Willett was nervous on the last day when others, especially Jordan Spieth, collapsed on the stretch.

We arrived to find the party in full swing, and when Danny entered the marquee-covered garden, he was greeted with an enthusiastic interpretation of "There's only one Danny Willett,quot; out of the two hundred guests gathered. Among them were friends, family, his agent Chubby Chandler, and a few other familiar faces, including actor James Nesbitt and Sir Alex Ferguson.

It's fair to say it was quite a party. Danny walked around the room, saw everyone, and gave everyone a chance to get a close look at his green jacket and take a photo with the man. Late at night, & # 39; Smarty & # 39; he was still in his caddy suit complete with a white kettle and green hat.

What a short period of life change it had been for Danny, to become a father and then earn his first specialty; All of this would take a long time to get used to. But, for the son of a vicar, all of Danny's prayers were actually answered in April 2016.