Massive explosion occurs at Burbank electrical substation – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An explosion occurred on Friday morning at an electrical substation in Burbank.

The explosion occurred before noon at the Burbank Water and Power Switching Station in the 1800 block of North Lincoln Street. There were no injuries or damage to nearby houses, Burbank police said.

The Burbank police sergeant reportedly cut power after the fire, but there was no widespread outage. Derek Green.

Pacific and Monterey avenues were closed between Brighton and Myers streets, Burbank police said. Access to some residential streets on Victory Boulevard was also closed.

The streets in the area were expected to remain closed as teams work to investigate the incident, Burbank police announced.

There was still no news from BWP about the cause of the explosion. The Burbank Fire Department and BWP crews were on scene.

