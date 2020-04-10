Mask Tutorial + Join our mission to stop the spread – Stitchin Heaven

Join our efforts to stop the spread – this is how we are helping

Stitchin & # 39; Heaven is seeking help from our wonderful community of quilters and sewers. We have received many requests from local hospitals and medical facilities requesting face masks to help keep both medical professionals and patients safe.

If you want to help, use our tutorial below as a guide. We know that there are many different methods and we ask that you research and use the method you are most comfortable with, as long as the masks follow medical guidelines.

To help our local employees and volunteers reach our goal of 10,000 masks, we are asking for your help! Masks will be delivered to nearby medical facilities in Quitman, TX and surrounding areas. We have also received requests for more than 23,000 to 50,000 masks from our contacts in the DFW area. Any help you can provide would be appreciated!



Send mask to:

Sewing the sky

321 Richards Street

Quitman, TX 75783

Take photos of your skins and the amount you made, and post them on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #shmm (Stitchin & # 39; Heaven Medical Mask) by Sunday, March 29, 2020. We will pick a winner who will receive a purchase of $ 50.00 at Stitchin Heaven!

If you are a medical team in need of these masks, please contact Anita by email – [email protected] or by phone – (903) 760 – 7397 ext 111

Download Pattern – "How to make a face mask,quot;