Marquise Jackson delivers verbal blows to father 50 Cent and Tekashi 6ix9ine in new video after "Power,quot; star said this about him

50 Cent is the reigning troll on social media and, on numerous occasions, attacked his own son, Marquise Jackson.

However, this week, the rapper decided to take things to another level: he not only threw his son under the bus, but also confessed that he would rather have Tekashi 6ix9ine as his son.

And Marquise has decided to respond. 44 years old Power Star participated in a live Instagram feed where he was speaking about the recent release of Tekashi 6ix9ine from jail and said this: "No, I have not heard from 69. He is his mother's son now. He told everyone. However, he's better than Marquise. I'll take him before I take my real biological son. Damn that n *** a.

50 scando. I don't know why, but this got me thinking about power and how, in the story, he killed his low profile and thought he was really sending a message to his son. https://t.co/6x7cE5e0Cr – the godmother 🕷 (@_ethiopiangold) April 9, 2020

Marquise has responded to the head of Unit G saying: “Did he just say he would claim a rat? Aw naw! I don't want any part of that cheese. I don't know what all of you are going through there. That's another shit, stupid. "

One person had this reaction: "So, you want to tell me that I wouldn't choose your TWIN?"

Nah 50 at the end of the day, I don't care who you are the father! Be the adult and fix your relationship with your child. "

Another commenter stated, “That boy was rocking with the son of a man who nearly killed fifty, how about that? I would choose a rat over a snake any day.

This follower shared: “I literally thought it was 50 Cent on the right side. Wow. The resemblance I don't even have to comment on why you took my part 🙌🏽 As a woman by your side, encourage him to make peace with his son. It is at the age when they can talk from man to man … I pray that this relationship between them improves ".

A fourth sponsor revealed, "He is a clown, and his girl is even more of a clown by being around a man who constantly does this to his son like this. I am beginning to question the lord's intentions to keep 50 Cent here. It doesn't seem … necessary ".

This social media user wrote: “She paid child support until the boy turned 18, went from 30k to 8 or so after she faded further, kept that same energy for Zimmerman, as they always received the sum to say 'keep that same energy for zaddy. "

50 Cent is hard to beat in this area.



