Mariah Carey to honor first responders at Joel Osteen's Easter Sunday service amidst Covid-19 crisis

The hit maker will dedicate his performance to medical workers and leaders in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mariah Carey will dedicate his classic "Hero" to first responders in the coronavirus pandemic as part of the American televangelist Joel OsteenThe virtual service for Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

R&B icon will practically join the rapper Kanye West and actor / director Tyler Perry for Osteen's remote holiday worship, to be streamed live from his Lakewood church in Houston, Texas, and the preacher reveals that Mariah personally contacted to offer her talents.

"I have known Mariah for years and wanted to do something to honor the first responders," Osteen told union columnist Allison Kugel.

"She called and asked if we could do something together, and of course I thought it would be great. She wants to sing her song, Hero, which she will do from her apartment in New York. We will put pictures of the first responders (on screen) about her song."

"She has a real heart to thank people," she said, "and we think it would work with our other segments. She is also an amazing lady, so she just fit in."

A pre-recorded message from Perry will also be broadcast during the service, which Osteen hopes will help stimulate the spirit of his congregation.

"He's already spoken here at Lakewood Church, and people love him," said the 57-year-old. "He just wanted something special this Easter season, during these uncertain times. So he made us a five-minute video. It's very warm and inspiring."

And Osteen's new friend Kanye will also play a key role in the online religious gathering, providing music for the big event from his home in Los Angeles, though the pastor is still unsure what the segment will entail.

He shared, "Kanye West texted me a few days ago and said, 'What is everyone doing for Easter?' I asked him if he wanted to do something together, and he said, 'Yes, I'd like to involve my choir. "I said, 'Absolutely, let's do it.'

"So, he's working toward that end. I don't know what it will all be, but he's going to do something about social distancing and all the right things."

The Easter Sunday service will air through the Osteen Megachurch feed on its official website at 9:30 a.m. EST and 12 P.M. ITS T.