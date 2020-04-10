Mandy Moore's wife Taylor Goldsmith posts sweet note on her birthday

Happy Birthday, Mandy moore!

The actress turned 36 on Friday. To celebrate, your husband, Taylor Goldsmith, took Instagram and shared a special tribute to her spouse.

"April 10. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet,quot;, the Dawes Musician wrote through the social network. "These strange times have been challenging for all of us, but only she could make it an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say that I am grateful would be an understatement of my life." Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I'll change my pants someday. "

Moore and Goldsmith met after the We are star shared a photo from the band's album on Instagram in 2015. As she said Persons, the singer became aware of the publication and began sending emails from one place to another. Soon, they were on their first date. By 2017, they were engaged. The couple later married in what a source called an "intimate backyard wedding,quot; in 2018.