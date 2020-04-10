Mandy Moore's wife Taylor Goldsmith posts sweet note on her birthday

Happy Birthday, Mandy moore!
The actress turned 36 on Friday. To celebrate, your husband, Taylor Goldsmith, took Instagram and shared a special tribute to her spouse.
"April 10. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet,quot;, the Dawes Musician wrote through the social network. "These strange times have been challenging for all of us, but only she could make it an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say that I am grateful would be an understatement of my life." Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I'll change my pants someday. "
Moore and Goldsmith met after the We are star shared a photo from the band's album on Instagram in 2015. As she said Persons, the singer became aware of the publication and began sending emails from one place to another. Soon, they were on their first date. By 2017, they were engaged. The couple later married in what a source called an "intimate backyard wedding,quot; in 2018.
In a romantic anniversary post, Moore described her husband as her "favorite person in the world,quot; and said she still had to "pinch me about the magic that brought us to each other's lives."
"You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a couple, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc.) and I am the luckiest to know, love, and be loved by you," she wrote at the tribute in the moment.
Over the years, Moore and Goldsmith have enjoyed making music together, traveling the world, and celebrating each other's accomplishments, including their 2019 Emmy nomination. Of course, like any couple who have faced the challenges of life too. On Thursday, Moore revealed that they had to carry their cat. Olivia to the hospital after the beloved pet had three attacks.
"Thanks for all the sweet thoughts and prayers for our kitty, Olivia," the Tangled up held wrote via Instagram. "She stays overnight in the hospital, on an IV, started taking seizure medication and is being watched for 24 hours. I am relieved that she is in good hands as there is nothing like the helplessness of seeing her have multiple and violent seizures. Thank goodness for vets, vet neurologists and vet techs always! "
Like many people, they are also socially estranged amid the global coronavirus pandemic. However, they have continued to spread joy by hosting Instagram Live concerts for their fans.
