Major League Baseball players tie up eSports season with Sony Interactive

Opening Day 2020 came and went without peanuts, Cracker Jack, or a single pitch, but today a Major League Baseball season began, pretty much. MLB and its players union have partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment for an esports challenge with one player from each team in an online matchup.

The MLB The Show Players League pits 30 players ages 25 and under against each other for charity on Sony's long-running video game platform. It is an opportunity for avid home run fans to see and support their favorites, while professional sports are pushed aside amid the coronavirus shutdown.

Starting today, players will compete in 29 games each, one against each other participant, over the next three weeks or so. The Elite Eight then heads to the "playoffs," which begin on April 30. The first two rounds will be the best of three, followed by the best of five "World Series". Rankings and statistics will be maintained on the MLB website, with year-end prizes presented after the season.

Each game will be streamed live on MLB's YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch, along with accounts managed by the MLB Network, Sony MLB The Show and clubs and players. MLB Network's Robert Flores and Heidi Watney will provide feedback between and during games.

MLB, its union and Sony Interactive will donate $ 5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in their team community. The winner will receive an additional $ 25,000 for the Boys & Girls Club in their city.

Here are their starting lineups by division:

At least

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Dwight Smith Jr. (Orioles), Blake Snell (Rayos), Eduardo Rodríguez (Red Sox), Tommy Kahnle (Yankees).

AL Central

Carlos Santana (Indians), Brett Phillips (Royals), Niko Goodrum (Tigers), Trevor May (Twins), Lucas Giolito (White Sox).

AL West

Ty Buttrey (Angels), Lance McCullers (Astros), Jesús Luzardo (A), Carl Edwards Jr. (Mariners), Joey Gallo (Rangers).

NL East

Luke Jackson (Braves), Ryne Stanek (Marlins), Jeff McNeil (Mets), Juan Soto (Nationals), Rhys Hoskins (Phillies).

NL Central

Josh Hader (Brewers), Matt Carpenter (Cardinals), Ian Happ (Cubs), Cole Tucker (Pirates), Amir Garrett (Reds)

NL West: Jon Duplantier (D-backs), Gavin Lux (Dodgers), Hunter Pence (Giants), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Parents), David Dahl (Rockies).