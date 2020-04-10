Maddie and Tae get personal about love, loss and redemption in new music

The best music always comes from the heart.

Like many country music artists, Maddie and Tae I've had to deal with postponed performances and celebrations like the ACM 2020 Awards due to Coronavirus.

But luckily for fans, the duo consisting of Maddie Marlow Y Taylor tint can still release their highly anticipated sophomore album The way it feels today. And spoiler alert: the ladies promise it will be worth the wait.

"Once you see the entire album, it all starts to make sense when you hear this cycle of love, loss and redemption," Maddie explained to E! Exclusive news. "Fans will listen to our hearts and hear a lot of really personal things we've been through in the past few years, which is our favorite type of music to listen to."

She added: "Our favorite songs to listen to are just raw and true emotions and they are going to hear that from us on this record."