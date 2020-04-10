Maddie and Tae get personal about love, loss and redemption in new music

The best music always comes from the heart.
Like many country music artists, Maddie and Tae I've had to deal with postponed performances and celebrations like the ACM 2020 Awards due to Coronavirus.
But luckily for fans, the duo consisting of Maddie Marlow Y Taylor tint can still release their highly anticipated sophomore album The way it feels today. And spoiler alert: the ladies promise it will be worth the wait.
"Once you see the entire album, it all starts to make sense when you hear this cycle of love, loss and redemption," Maddie explained to E! Exclusive news. "Fans will listen to our hearts and hear a lot of really personal things we've been through in the past few years, which is our favorite type of music to listen to."
She added: "Our favorite songs to listen to are just raw and true emotions and they are going to hear that from us on this record."
In the last 12 months alone, the duo have been able to tour with Carrie Underwood. Also, her hit song "Die From a Broken Heart,quot; was Gold.
And despite everything, women were able to stay true to who they are. "Maddie and I always said that if we stuck to our guns and kept making music that we were proud of, it would eventually hit the world," Tae explained. "Seeing everything materialize in such a tangible, beautiful and memorable way is incredible."
Throughout the trip are Maddie and Tae's husbands. Both singers recently enjoyed romantic weddings with their respective partners. And yes, they are still fully in the honeymoon phase.
"We had so much fun on the dance floor. My favorite moment was walking down the hall with my dad and seeing my husband (Jonah Font) down there, "Maddie recalled of her Tennessee wedding." It was a very, very fun time and such a special day for both families to come together. "
As for Tae, who said "Yes, I want to,quot; Josh Kerr earlier this year, you can't help but talk about the "best day of my life," either.
"My husband surprised me with our first dance and wrote a song, which was really sweet and personal for our relationship," she shared. "That was a moment of tears."
And since music artists across the country hope to perform in front of fans soon, this couple appreciates the support of their husbands.
"It has truly been a blessing to have these really strong partners supporting us in all phases: the good, the bad, and the ugly," said Maddie. "I think it is a gift to have those rocks so early in our lives."
