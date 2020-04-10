Luka Garza from Iowa will test the waters of the NBA Draft

Iowa center Luka Garza plans to go through the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent, the school announced Friday.

By delaying the hiring of an agent, the junior 6-11 will retain their final year of eligibility if they choose to return to campus next season.

"The NBA has been my dream ever since I started playing basketball as a child and I am going to do everything I can to make it happen," Garza said in a prepared statement. "If it is not the right time to make the switch to the NBA, I am excited about the potential of what my senior season as Hawkeye could have."

Garza, Sporting News' College Basketball Player of the Year for 2019-20, was the centerpiece of an Iowa team that finished 25th in the Associated Press final poll and peaked at number 17 during the season.

The 21-year-old averaged 23.2 points and 9.8 rebounds last season on his way to being named the Big Ten Player of the Year by consensus. He also averaged 26.2 points per game during the 20-game conference schedule, the most by a Big Ten player in the conference game since Glenn Robinson's 1993-94 season. His impressive season also made him a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, which was won by Dayton's Obi Toppin.

Garza has gradually increased his versatility during his three-year career with the Hawkeyes; he shot 35.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line in 109 attempts last season.

Despite his improvement, Garza could not be considered one of the top 60 available players in a simulated ESPN draft on Thursday.

The 2020 draft will take place on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.