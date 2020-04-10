Love and Thunder & # 39; will have space sharks

Wonderful

Director Taika Waititi teases some details of the forthcoming 'Thor' movie during an online screening party with Marvel actors Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo.

Up News Info –

Taika Waititi joked his next movie "Thor: love and thunder"during an Instagram Live screening party on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The actor and filmmaker stepped onto the platform to provide slight relief to fans amid the coronavirus blockade, and he joined actress Valkyrie. Tessa Thompson for "Thor: Ragnarok"viewing session.

After the screening, the celebrity star hinted at some details about the sequel, "Thor: Love and Thunder," and told fans that there are about four or five drafts in the writing process, and insisted that the sequel will not be. a "run-of the mill" movie.

He joked, "It's like the 10-year-olds were telling us what should be in a movie and we said yes to everything."

Tessa, who previously said she wanted Valkyrie to be one of the first LGBTQ + characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), added that she also read the latest draft.

Elsewhere, Taika confirmed that her character, Korg, will have no romantic interest in the sequel because she was "deeply in love and lost that love," adding, "He doesn't feel brave enough to find love again."

However, he scoffed that details of Krog's Kronan culture will be revealed, and suggested that the Space Sharks, also known as Starsharks, who appear in the original comic series, will appear.

Spectators also had a surprise during the party when the actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Helmet"He joined the session to briefly chat with his friend. The full stream is available to view here.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is slated to hit theaters on February 18, 2022.