Louisiana Police Department apologizes for using "The Purge,quot; siren to signal curfew

Residents of the town of Crowley in Louisiana were quite disturbed the other night when they heard the siren from the movie "The Purge,quot; that sounded in Acadia Parish.

Of course, this was not actually the way for people to wreak havoc, but an old military alarm that their local police department chose to indicate that 9 p.m. from the city The coronavirus-related curfew was to begin.

And now it appears that police are apologizing for the bad idea after a group of residents immediately filed complaints against the warning sound, according to ABC News affiliate KATC.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said he did not know about the connection to the movies and apologized, saying that his officers will not use the siren again.



"I knew they had a curfew, but nobody expected to hear that siren," resident Ty Abshire told the station.

In the movie series, the US government. USA Establish a holiday where all crimes, including murder and assault, are legal for 12 hours. Chaos begins with the distinctive sound of the siren.

Broussard explained that he wants to use a regular police siren to alert residents to the curfew, and another officer told him to wear an old military siren, which turned out to be the same one used in "The Purge."

"It was to remind people that this was a very serious matter," he told the station.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson issued a statement to KATC reiterating that the officers did not intend to disturb residents.

"We do not participate in the use of the,quot; Purge Siren "and we will not use any type of siren for this purpose," the statement said.