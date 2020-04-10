Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama criticized for playing with fire and almost catching fire

Instagram

Briana Jungwirth almost set herself on fire on Instagram Live during the coronavirus crash as her friends and viewers anxiously watch her antics.

Up News Info –

Louis TomlinsonBaby mom suffered a safety scare during an Instagram Live session on Thursday night, April 9, 2020, after a candle lit her sweatshirt.

Briana Jungwirth, which four-year-old son Freddie shares with him Only one direction star, she decided to broadcast her antics live with a friend while isolated in her house, where she had lit a candle in the living room.

However, things got bad as soon as his friend started talking to viewers when the hem of Briana's short sweatshirt caught fire.

Instead of working quickly to put out the flames, Briana tried to show them to the camera, saying, "Guys, I'm on fire!"

Her friend started freaking out as she tried to put out the little fire, exclaiming, "Oh my gosh! Bria, Bria, Bria!" – but her efforts did little when the fire began to spread, leading Briana to shake off the top and extinguish the flames.

Briana insisted she was fine and then said, "I'm fine, I'm fine, guys. I'm fine!"

It is unclear where Freddie was at the time of the incident, but viewers quickly criticized the mother for playing with fire in the first place.

Tomlinson has not yet commented on the dangerous screen.