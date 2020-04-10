Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy delivers 50 Easter baskets to children in the Santa Clarita area – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – With so many closed places and impossible Easter traditions this holiday weekend, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy was determined to make sure the Easter Bunny still made the rounds.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station posted photos on Facebook of Deputy Brian Rooney distributing 50 Easter baskets on Thursday.

Rooney oversees the Youth Activities League in Val Verde. Sheriff's officials say he was determined to brighten the holidays for the children, even though the usual activities were canceled.

Most of the parks, beaches, and recreational sites that normally host Easter egg hunts are closed this weekend and patrolled so that unauthorized activities cannot be performed on holidays.