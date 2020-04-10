Los Angeles County Order Safer at Home extended through May 15; Now-Mandatory Cloth Masks in Essential Business – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County home security order was extended until May 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Friday, while all members of the public must now cover their faces when entering an essential business.

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said the order, due to expire April 19, was extended because the virus continues to spread rapidly.

Non-core businesses must remain closed during this time, along with county-owned beaches, trails, playgrounds, and parks.

"I know that many of you expected us to arrive in late April and we could lift many of these restrictions," said Ferrer.

Ferrer noted that social distancing patterns are working to flatten the curve, but not enough to lift order.

"In fact, we have seen that what we can now confirm is the flattening of the curve, in a way that really saves lives," he said.

"But because there are so many people who are infected in Los Angeles County, and because there is still so much spread, we have to continue to keep ourselves physically separated from each other for the next few weeks," he added.

The county also released its long-awaited model that shows how the steps taken have impacted the spread of the virus.

That model showed that if physical distancing efforts were reduced to pre-stay levels of order at home, nearly 96% of Los Angeles County residents would have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19 by Dec. 1. August.

If the county maintains its current level of restriction, that number drops to 30%.

"It's a huge decrease," said Dr. Christina Ghaly.

And, if restrictions are increased, the number of infected falls to just 6%.

Ferrer said cloth upholstery will now be required for all customers entering an essential business anywhere in the county. The city of Los Angeles had already implemented a similar measure that took effect on Friday.

"From now on, when you enter a business or a site that provides essential services, you should also put on the cloth cover so that it provides some protection to everyone who is inside a place of business, or who provide you with a service "

By April 15 at midnight, all companies will also be required to provide all their employees with cloth face covers, which those employees must wear.

Health officials reported Friday that there were 475 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 18 deaths. There are now a total of 8,430 cases and 241 deaths.

The death rate has risen to 2.9 percent again, from 2.8 percent on Thursday.

More than 40,600 people in Los Angeles County have been evaluated.