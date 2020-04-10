Los Angeles County announces new hotline to help workers and employers amid the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– On Thursday, more than 2,000 families lined up, car after car, to collect food in Van Nuys.

"I would certainly say it is a sad indication of what is going on," said Michael Flood, CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "But no, I'm not surprised."

Flood spoke to Up News Info Los Angeles about the difference a month after a shutdown can make.

"We heard from people who were fine a month ago," said Flood. "And they have been fired, suspended or have had their hours reduced, and now they are in a situation where they just need help right away."

In California alone, more than 2.4 million jobless claims were filed last month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the state processed more than 925,000 claims, 2.418% more than last year.

And on Thursday, California announced that it will add $ 600 in weekly benefits in addition to regular unemployment checks starting Sunday.

"I showed up for the first time in my life," said Darin Sanone. "I have never presented in 40 years."

Sanone is a hard-working artist and bartender who was able to find regular work before the outbreak. But then everything stopped completely.

"The bar closed, life closed," he said. "All studios are down, so no one is auditioning. I have been working for 40 years without stopping, I have never been unemployed, I have never been without work in 40 years. "

To handle the increase in claims, state officials have added more than 1,000 workers to the Department of Economic Development to help process claims faster.

And Los Angeles County is also trying to help, announcing a new hotline that will help small business owners, laid-off workers, and those in the gig economy navigate the system to get the help they need.

"If you're in the concert economy, if you're out of the formal economy, if you don't speak English, people like you are often the last to know, the last to know, and the last in line," Joseph Nicchitta, director of Los Angeles County Consumer and Business Affairs, he said. "So, my department's mission, and my mission, is to support you and entrepreneurs like you."

Those seeking help can contact the L.A. County Worker's and Business Disaster Assistance Center online. or by calling 823-238-4450.