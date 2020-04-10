Lori Loughlin College Admission Case Continues – See photos of her daughters she allegedly sent to defraud USC

Federal prosecutors in the Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli college admission case have released rowing photos claiming the couple filed to bring their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, to the University of Southern California as recruits. of the crew, even though neither of them actually participated in the sport.

According to Persons In the magazine, new court documents filed by prosecutors on Wednesday included two photos of Isabella, 21, and Olivia, 20, with their faces blurred as they pose on indoor rowers known as ERG machines.

We have long reported that Lori Loughlin and her husband allegedly posed their 2 daughters on rowing machines to pass them off as recruits to the USC crew. Now, prosecutors have released the images. #CollegeAdmissionsScandal pic.twitter.com/SQuALGUNWV – Caroline Connolly (@CConnNBCBoston) April 10, 2020

In the documents, prosecutors claim that Giannulli sent an email to Rick Singer, the mastermind of the college admission scandal, Isabella's photo on September 7, 2016. They claim that Giannulli sent Singer the photo afterward. that she told the fashion designer that she had met with USC, and needed a PDF of Isabella's transcript and test scores while creating "a coxswain portfolio."

"It would probably help to have a photo with her in an ERG in training clothes like a real athlete," Singer wrote.

Prosecutors also claim that Giannulli responded to Singer by writing: “Fantastic. It will get it all. They also claim that after USC accepted Isabella, Giannulli e-mailed her financial adviser and wrote that she had good and bad news. The good news, Giannulli said, is that Isabella arrived at USC, but the bad news is that "the system had to work."

Almost a year later, on July 28, 2017, Giannulli emailed the photos of singer Olivia, and prosecutors claim she wrote Loughlin in the email. Prosecutors also argue that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $ 500,000 to take their daughters to USC.

Prosecutors in Lori Loughlin's college admission case have now revealed her daughter's infamous rowing photos. https://t.co/WwanWqqtXN pic.twitter.com/CwCwDr6WEL – E! News (@enews) April 10, 2020

The new photos are part of prosecutors' response to the Loughlin and Giannulli legal team that filed a motion on March 25 to dismiss their case. In their motion, the couple argued that the FBI told Singer to lie about the money and claimed it was a bribe rather than a donation.

"The government belatedly released Singer's contemporary written notes revealing that those recordings were a farce carefully crafted by government agents in an effort to 'catch' and 'nail' them. ; at all costs & # 39; ", said the presentation by Loughlin and Giannulli. Extraordinary misconduct guarantees extraordinary relief. The facts known so far justify the dismissal of the accusation. At a minimum, the Court should order the removal of the tainted recordings. "

Ad

Lori Louglin and Mossimo Giannulli face charges of conspiracy to commit bribes in federal programs, conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services and wire fraud. Both have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go to trial in October. If convicted, they face decades in prison.



Post views:

0 0