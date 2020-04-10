Look: the man uses a bucket truck to see his wife locked up in a nursing home

On Wednesday, in a van, a Watertown native slowly rose three stories, stopping just meters from his wife's open window at the Maristhill Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Waltham.

The man had not seen her in weeks since the senior center closed as a precaution against COVID-19. Your son, Christopher Avtges organized and filmed the entire effort through a live Facebook feed.

"So 61 years of marriage right there, this is what it takes to unite them,quot; Avtges said in the video. "Desperate times mean thinking immediately."

Avtges said they cleaned everything up before equipping his 88-year-old father, who met his wife during the live broadcast, wearing a Patriots-themed mask and blue rubber gloves.

"This all started with an idea around a bonfire two nights ago and who would have thought we would be here." Avtges said. "I was sitting at a socially distant bonfire, of course, and the thought occurred to me:" Hey, how about a bucket truck? "

To get the ball rolling, he posted on Facebook asking for help.

"It's so amazing that this is what a community can do with a couple of phone calls, and you get some friends involved and you can make things like this happen." Avtges said in the video.

A small audience, all keeping their distance, gathered outside to see the couple reunite for the first time in weeks.

"We need good news, here is good news,quot; Avtges He said. "We are going to outdo these people, sometimes it just takes a little creativity."

How Avtges stood still, called his parents and said:We love you! "And her mother distantly called from the third floor of the nursing home," I love you. "