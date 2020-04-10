Longing for a magical gift? Disneyland shares Dole Whip, other Park recipes in their app – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – While theme parks throughout Southern California remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland has found a way to bring a little magic home.

Guests can click "Park Recipes at Home,quot; in the Disneyland app to watch the "Now You’re Cooking,quot; videos "to give a spin on a Disney treat."

On Thursday, the recipe video showed how to make a home version of the highly coveted Dole Whip or what the app calls a "Frozen Pineapple Treat."

This is what you will need:

1 "large scoop,quot; of vanilla ice cream

4 oz. Pineapple juice

2 cups frozen pineapple

A kitchen blender

A pastry bag with a star

Here are the three steps:

Add the ingredients to a blender Mix until smooth Make a swirl

The video encourages people to check out upcoming Disney Park recipes.

Those looking for more ways to experience the magic of Disney from home can also watch "How to Draw Mickey,quot; videos at the Artis Studio and play Disney trivia on the Play Disney Parks app.