Lions lose buggy game – Up News Info Detroit

Dwayne Haskins had his first victory in the NFL, but inexplicably he did not take the last blow in the formation of the victory.

Haskins was celebrating the Washington Redskins' 19-16 win over the Detroit Lions by taking a selfie with a fan who was in the front row. The only problem: The game wasn't over, and Case Keenum's backup came on the field to kneel and run out of time in the second win of the season in Washington.

"I was so over the top that I think I broke a bottle of water," Haskins said. "I looked up and we were in victory (formation) and I said, 'Oh, I thought the game was over.' But I will do it next time."

The rookie quarterback made his share of mistakes on the field, and forgot to return to the field, during an ugly game against the Lions, but was there when the Redskins needed him most. Haskins was able to avoid a wrist injury that contributed to some overthrows and the bad looks of missing the final play in large part because he guided Washington to the field goal range to finally enter the victory column.

"Closer, it's what I do," Haskins said.

The fifteenth overall pick in the draft was 13-for-29 for 156 yards and an interception and could approach as if everything had ended well after Dustin Hopkins hit a 39-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining and the Redskins broke a four-way skid. Games won its first home game in 13 months.

Haskins ran for 11 yards and completed 5-yard passes to Kelvin Harmon and 17 to Terry McLaurin to establish Hopkins' field goal lead. Cornerback Fabian Moreau's interception on Jeff Driskel, the third thrown by the Lions quarterback, returned the ball to the Redskins (2-9) and kicked off the strange ending that confused even interim coach Bill Callahan.

"We were looking for him," said Callahan. "I think he thought the game was over. I think he thought it was over. I'll have to find out a little more. "

Haskins was criticized for ousting McLaurin and other wide receivers, and Washington had to settle for one field goal each time. He said that his right wrist was quite bruised, but replied "I'm fine,quot; when asked to explain.

The Lions (3-7-1) lost their fourth consecutive.

"I absolutely hate losing," said Detroit coach Matt Patricia. "I can not stand,quot;.

DRISKEL'S FIGHT

In his third start since taking care of the injured Matthew Stafford, Lions starter, Moreau and Dintonkel removed him twice and once by Quinton Dunbar. Dunbar's interception in the last minute hurt even more because he returned the ball to Haskins and the Redskins to win it in regulation.

"We turned the ball around," said Driskel, who was 20-for-33 for 207 yards, a touchdown and all three interceptions. "It really is frustrating, and you have to go to that locker room and take responsibility, and that's what I'm going to do. Those are on me."

SHINY SIMS

Unrecruited rookie Steven Sims muffled the catch on his initial return early in the second quarter. He then took advantage of the Lions' coverage to go 91 yards for a touchdown.

"I tried to catch the ball while running forward, so I hit it at full speed," said Sims. "I was a little ahead of the ball. It fell off my shoulder. I knew once I got the ball up, they were going to be in my face, so I had to go. ”

It was Washington's first kick-back touchdown since 2015 and another bright spot in a lost season because Sims has shown he can make a difference on offensive and special teams.

NORMAN BANCA

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman wore a uniform but only saw the field in special teams. After several reports Sunday morning that he would be idle, it was somewhat surprising that Norman played at all.

Callahan said he met with defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, secondary coach Ray Horton and Norman on Thursday when the decision was made to demote him. Callahan said it was Norman's choice to put on the uniform even though the 31-year-old would only play if another injury occurred.

"Where you are today is not the determining factor of where you will be tomorrow," Norman tweeted before the game. "But every day is your own starting point to create a dynasty that will last when you are gone."

Norman has received his share of criticism during a difficult season, the fourth since he signed a five-year, $ 75 million contract with Washington. Manusky said he "couldn't say why,quot; Norman has struggled.

"I think because of our situation, we're putting him in situations to make a few plays, and we're just not making the plays," Manusky said this week.

INJURIES

Lions: DT Damon Harrison was injured at the end of the fourth quarter. … WR Marvin Hall left early in the fourth with a foot injury.

Red Skins: LB Ryan Kerrigan left with a concussion in the last quarter. … WR Paul Richardson was ruled out at halftime with a hamstring strain. Richardson missed the Jets game last week with a hamstring injury.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Lions: Chicago Bears host on Thanksgiving.

Red Skins: Visit the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.