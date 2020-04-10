Lili Reinhart says her dog will undergo surgery after "horrifying,quot;

Lili Reinhart He hopes for the best possible result after his dog was attacked while out for a walk today.
the Riverdale Star struggled to hold back tears as she recalled the details in a video shared on Instagram Stories on Friday.
"This is strange to me and I'm not exactly sure why I'm doing it, but I guess for all the people who care about my Milo puppy," Lili said, "I was taking him out today to get him some exercise. He had a mask and gloves so don't start with me on that. He was attacked by another dog. "
She continued, "It was pretty bad. I had to rush him to the hospital, and now he's there to have surgery."
Lili said Milo suffers from a "pretty deep wound,quot; on his neck and asked fans to keep him in his thoughts as his recovery continues.
The 23-year-old first introduced Milo to her 23 million Instagram followers in February.
"This is my new baby. He has quickly become a great love to me. He knows Milo," captioned one photo, adding that he was rescued from the Furever Freed Dog Rescue in British Columbia.
Recent posts on Lili's page indicate that the couple was spending a lot of quality time together while quarantining themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"I am very grateful for Milo,quot;, the actress tweeted. "I really don't think I'd get out of bed some days if it wasn't for him. Now I understand those stickers that say 'Who rescued whom?'
Check out Lili's message about Milo above. We wish him a speedy recovery!
