Lili Reinhart says her dog will undergo surgery after "horrifying,quot;

Lili Reinhart He hopes for the best possible result after his dog was attacked while out for a walk today.

the Riverdale Star struggled to hold back tears as she recalled the details in a video shared on Instagram Stories on Friday.

"This is strange to me and I'm not exactly sure why I'm doing it, but I guess for all the people who care about my Milo puppy," Lili said, "I was taking him out today to get him some exercise. He had a mask and gloves so don't start with me on that. He was attacked by another dog. "

She continued, "It was pretty bad. I had to rush him to the hospital, and now he's there to have surgery."

Lili said Milo suffers from a "pretty deep wound,quot; on his neck and asked fans to keep him in his thoughts as his recovery continues.