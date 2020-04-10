Liam Payne finds it difficult to block the coronavirus due to the separation of the son

Instagram

Revealing that her three-year-old son is staying home with her ex-Cheryl Cole, the singer of & # 39; Strip That Down & # 39; He admits that he has difficulties getting to know his son only through FaceTimes.

Liam Payne She's really struggling with coronavirus blockage, because she hasn't seen her son in weeks.

The singer explains that the three-year-old Bear is at home with his mother, the British pop star. Cheryl Cole, while Liam isolates himself in London.

"Cheryl and I had a very open conversation about visiting, but it's difficult," she tells The Sun, 26, and regularly reveals FaceTimes with her son.

"It was just around his birthday that it happened (the blockade). It was one of the first times I was in the country for his birthday and I was ready to go and I thought, 'I don't know how I feel about it.' 39 ;.

"It just has been difficult having to put up with a lot of FaceTime, and sometimes he wants to speak on FaceTime, sometimes he doesn't."