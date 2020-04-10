Leica and Olympus are offering free virtual courses and talks for photographers.

Camera makers Leica and Olympus have announced initiatives to offer free courses and talks to photographers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many companies that cater to creative fields have opened up resources for those who are currently trapped in their homes, and last week Nikon made his full online photography class curriculum free until the end of April.

For its part, Olympus has launched "Home With Olympus Sessions,quot; to connect people with Olympus technical experts. Photographers can sign up for group or individual sessions to ask specific questions, get feedback, and learn more about their Olympus cameras from home. Group sessions are limited to six people and are focused on particular camera models and types of photography, such as landscape, macro and underwater. There's limited space, so if you're interested, head over to the Olympus website to register.

Meanwhile, Leica is launching a series of free online discussions led by renowned photographers, musicians, actors, and other creatives. The talks will take place in the coming weeks and will begin on April 12. Photographers Jennifer McClure and Juan Cristóbal Cobo will discuss maintaining their photography while in quarantine, Maggie Steber will discuss their Guggenheim-winning project, "Lily LaPalma's Secret Garden," and Stephen Vanasco will enter their digital workflow.

You will need to register with Eventbrite to attend the virtual talks. DJ D Nice, Jeff Garlin and Danny Clinch are also set to give talks in the near future, but registration for those sessions has yet to open.