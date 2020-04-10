Legal abortion begins in Northern Ireland

LONDON – After a week of mounting legal pressure, the Northern Ireland Department of Health authorized abortion services in the region on Thursday night, putting into force legislation that nullifies one of the world's most restrictive abortion laws .
Last month, abortion rights were extended to Northern Ireland for pregnancies of up to 12 weeks, but the presentation of services was delayed by Health Minister Robin Swann, who was accused of using the coronavirus outbreak to stop the process due to their ideological objections. .
Abortion is one of the most controversial issues in Northern Ireland politics. Legislation legalizing abortion was passed by the British Parliament after the collapse of the region's shared power government. The regional government was restored in January, and has since been affected by the abortion problem.
Before the laws went into effect on Thursday, women seeking free abortions in Northern Ireland had to travel to England. (Abortion services are available in the Republic of Ireland, but the cost of $ 500 is prohibitive for many women.)
Currently, due to the coronavirus blockade, the only way to get to England is to take an eight-hour ferry ride from Belfast to Liverpool.
Once there, the women meet with a doctor and must take an abortion pill in the presence of the doctor. Many of them, unable to pay for overnight accommodation, immediately return to the ferry, where they risk aborting on the journey home.
Outraged by the situation, women's rights groups threatened the region's health authorities with court action. After receiving legal advice, the Health Department said Thursday that it would authorize medical professionals in hospitals and clinics to provide services.
"The confirmation we receive today means that Northern Ireland Health Trusts will now provide an early medical abortion in Northern Ireland," Emma Campbell, co-chair of the Northern Ireland reproductive rights group Alliance for Choice, said in a statement on Friday.
"This will prevent hundreds of women and pregnant people from having to travel unnecessarily to clinics in England, putting themselves at risk," he added. "We want to thank dedicated people on the ground and honor those who never had the support of our health system."
Abortion rights groups are now asking health officials to authorize the provision of telemedicine abortions, recently introduced to the rest of the UK. That would allow Northern Irish women in the early stages of pregnancy to self-administer abortion medications at home after a remote consultation with a doctor.
The issue of telemedicine has been locked in a debate between the two main power-sharing government parties: Sinn Fein, which supports abortions by telemedicine, at least during the coronavirus outbreak; and the right-wing Democratic Unionist Party, which supports the old law, which prohibited abortion in all cases except to save the mother's life.
Hazal Atay, a sexual and reproductive rights activist, defended the practice. "Telemedicine abortion has been shown to be safe and effective, legal restrictions in Northern Ireland prevent its implementation and deprive women and pregnant people of safe access to abortion," she said.