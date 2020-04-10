Legal abortion begins in Northern Ireland

LONDON – After a week of mounting legal pressure, the Northern Ireland Department of Health authorized abortion services in the region on Thursday night, putting into force legislation that nullifies one of the world's most restrictive abortion laws .

Last month, abortion rights were extended to Northern Ireland for pregnancies of up to 12 weeks, but the presentation of services was delayed by Health Minister Robin Swann, who was accused of using the coronavirus outbreak to stop the process due to their ideological objections. .

Abortion is one of the most controversial issues in Northern Ireland politics. Legislation legalizing abortion was passed by the British Parliament after the collapse of the region's shared power government. The regional government was restored in January, and has since been affected by the abortion problem.

Before the laws went into effect on Thursday, women seeking free abortions in Northern Ireland had to travel to England. (Abortion services are available in the Republic of Ireland, but the cost of $ 500 is prohibitive for many women.)