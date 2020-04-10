Leaders who passed the coronavirus test

In February and early March, America's political and business leaders began to face a crisis of potentially catastrophic proportions. Many failed the test.

As the coronavirus crisis erupted, the President faltered and played down the promise of a magical end to a problem he didn't seem to understand. The Mayor of New York delighted in a joyous unscientific conversation, assuring his citizens that life would continue to be normal. And many in the expert class, including his, received the first disastrously wrong calls.

This is the story we know: a story of institutional failure, of chaos and lack of coordination, a tragedy that seems to undo the most powerful country in the world.

However, failure is not the complete explanation of the United States' response to the coronavirus. Because while politicians in Washington, D.C., played the federal role, the state of Washington was closing restaurants and bars. As New York City walked slowly, the San Francisco Bay Area, and then the rest of California, was ordering its residents to "take refuge instead." And because the Republican president offered meaningless pranks, two Republican governors, Mike DeWine of Ohio and Larry Hogan of Maryland, were among those who led the first state school closings across the country.

There are many reasons why different parts of the country have experienced such different outbreaks: urban density, air pollution, and many other variables.

Still, the bold, early shoves for social estrangement seem to have been enormously worthwhile. The Bay Area, where I live, reported some of the first cases of “community-spread” coronavirus in the country. Now the region is leading the nation in "flattening the curve."

Ohio has also begun to see signs of success. And in Washington state, where an early outbreak at a Seattle-area nursing home left dozens dead, cases declined so quickly that the state is now returning hospital fans to the nation's reserves.

In the past few days, I contacted Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California; Jay Inslee, the Democratic governor of Washington; and Mike DeWine, Republican Governor of Ohio. I also spoke with London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, and Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, one of the first major companies to direct its employees to work from home.

I asked everyone a simple question: How did you get the coronavirus so well so early, when so many other leaders lost the pot?

This is what we can all learn from your success.

They heeded the clear warnings.

You cannot respond to a crisis if you do not recognize it. This sounds obvious, but it was an unusual superpower for leaders who moved quickly: they kept their eyes open. They were fortunate enough to take an early look at the disaster, and they were wise enough to take the warning seriously.

Sometimes the signs were unmissable: Microsoft had an idea of ​​the virus due to its extensive operations in China, Smith told me.

But other indicators were murkier. For Newsom, the first sign of trouble was repatriation: In January, the federal government began bringing Americans from affected areas of China, many of them to military bases in California. Newsom told me that working on the issue made him and other top state officials seriously think about what was to come. The repatriations, Newsom said, "underscored a sense of curiosity and importance that this crisis is about to affect our state."

They trusted the experts.

Again, obvious, and again, so rare: These leaders understood the limits of their own knowledge, and when faced with difficult decisions, they referred experts.

"I didn't do very well in science school," DeWine told me. But after a long career in politics, DeWine served in the US House of Representatives and Senate. USA And being elected to the governor's office in 2018, he learned to recognize the value of experience.

"When I made decisions that I regret," DeWine said, it was often because "I didn't have enough data, I didn't ask enough questions, I didn't ask the right people."

Last year, DeWine appointed Amy Acton, a renowned public health scholar and physician, as director of the Ohio Department of Health. As the virus approached, Acton alerted him to the threat posed by the Arnold Sports Festival, a bodybuilding meeting founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger that was taking place in Columbus in early March.

"We examined all the facts and concluded that there was no point in 60,000 spectators coming to Columbus for four days," DeWine said. The cancellation of the event was a big move: few meetings had been closed anywhere in the country and the economic impact was tens of millions. Festival organizers resisted the decision, and Ohio received a court order to close the event.

"That was, frankly, a very heartbreaking decision," DeWine said. "But we made that decision based on the evidence."

They moved strongly but incrementally.

All of these leaders understood that reducing the virus required asking people to make major interruptions in their lives: stop everything, stay indoors, forget about school and work. They knew they couldn't ask everything at once; they would have to prepare the public, for weeks, for a new reality.

"Part of what I tried to do from the beginning," Breed told me, "is to assure the public that, look, it's only a matter of time." Although it might be easier to tell people that there wasn't much to worry about, that wouldn't help anyone in the long run. "I wanted people to start preparing, because it's going to affect San Francisco and it's going to impact our city significantly," he said.

The strength of local institutions also played an important role: in places that moved early, business leaders, municipal governments, and state governments had established years of coordination that were critical.

"We had the benefit of enlightened business and community leaders," Inslee said, referring to Microsoft and other large companies in the Seattle area.

Microsoft's Smith echoed this sentiment: “Too often, people in the tech sector think they can find the answer to anything, because they have been smart and successful, and I thought it was critical that we not think that we are as smart as the experts, so we turned to King County public health experts and listened to them on Day 1. "

In that sense, there was also something very unusual about the places that moved first: real bipartisanship. DeWine worked with Ohio's largest cities, many run by Democrats, to enforce social distancing; Inslee and Newsom had to consult with many Republican officials.

"It's the science of the lifeboat," Inslee told me. "When everyone is in the same lifeboat, there is simply no room. When you are in the middle of a storm, you must keep the lifeboat afloat."

This planet of ours is also a lifeboat, and vast parts of it are becoming uninhabitable. To fix it, we will have to learn from leaders who are curious enough to recognize the dangers ahead, and brave enough to face them.

Farhad Manjoo became a columnist for The New York Times in 2018.

