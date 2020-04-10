Home Local News Lawsuit against Teller County's cooperation with ICE dismissed

Teller County deputies will continue to work in coordination with federal immigration officials after a lawsuit dismissing the practice on Tuesday was illegal.

Teller County District Judge Scott Sells dismissed the Colorado ACLU lawsuit Tuesday, according to a press release from the Teller County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will continue to work with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA Under a 287 (g) agreement that allows local law enforcement agencies to act as federal immigration enforcement officers.

The Teller County settlement allows officers to investigate whether people detained in jail should be deported and to notify immigration authorities. Many Colorado law enforcement agencies do not investigate the immigration status of the arrested person or pass that information on to federal authorities.

