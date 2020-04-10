Lawsuit against Teller County's cooperation with ICE dismissed

Teller County deputies will continue to work in coordination with federal immigration officials after a lawsuit dismissing the practice on Tuesday was illegal.

Teller County District Judge Scott Sells dismissed the Colorado ACLU lawsuit Tuesday, according to a press release from the Teller County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will continue to work with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA Under a 287 (g) agreement that allows local law enforcement agencies to act as federal immigration enforcement officers.

The Teller County settlement allows officers to investigate whether people detained in jail should be deported and to notify immigration authorities. Many Colorado law enforcement agencies do not investigate the immigration status of the arrested person or pass that information on to federal authorities.

“This court ruling allows the sheriff to continue to protect the citizens of Teller County and maintain the lifestyle that this community wants; the freedom to live without fear of those illegal criminal organizations that have prayed for them in the recent past, "Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said in the press release.

The sheriff's office previously resolved another lawsuit filed by the Colorado ACLU in 2018 in which alleged agents were illegally imprisoning a man based on an ICE arrest.

The sheriff's office considered both this week's layoff and the 2018 deal as successes. The agency titled its Thursday press release on the layoff: "TELLER COUNTY – 2, ACLU – 0,quot;.