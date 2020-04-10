Laura Prepon feels shame and anger after terminating second trimester pregnancy

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39; She reveals that she had no choice but to leave her baby unborn when she learned of the main health risks for her and the baby.

Laura Prepon Talk about how it really felt to have to end your pregnancy. Having written a book on motherhood, the "Orange is the new black"Star was confident in a new interview that she was initially embarrassed and angry when she had no choice but to leave her baby unborn while she was in the second trimester.

Sharing the story in a Twitter interview with BuzzFeed News "AM to DM"The 40-year-old man admitted that the termination "was a loss." She explained, "We were in our second trimester and we thought everything was fine, and then we discovered that there were major health issues with the baby in the sense that the baby was not going to survive, that he was at risk and we really ran out of options. "

It all happened during her days filming her hit Netflix series, forcing her to juggle being a pro on set and thinking about her own private life. "I went through all of this while we were filming, and I was very, very private about it, but I finally felt that many women had been through this and that many women don't talk about it," she recalled.

During the talk, the "That 70's show"The actress further discussed her book" You and Me as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood "that was released on April 7." It's a very personal thing, "she noted," and I'm so glad I wrote about why – number one: It was very healing for me to be able to do that and show that. And number two: so many people felt seen and heard and had been through something similar. "

"And I feel like you don't really talk about it, because I feel like there's a type of shame around you, and there doesn't have to be," the mother of two continued. "When you have someone who is going through this and you can empathize with them and talk to them, you feel less alone, especially with what is happening now."

Despite her grief over the termination of pregnancy, Prepon found herself pregnant again in 2019. She gave birth to a baby in February 2020 and is currently isolating herself with her family in New York City, which has since become a United States. United & # 39; & # 39 ;. epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked if the safety-at-home guideline added more stress to her care of a two-year-old and a newborn, the actress said, "We had already established it in a way that we could have that really cool intimate bond. you have with a newborn. " She added: "We had already created everything to be our nuclear family so that we could unite and everything after the baby arrived."

"And then it happened that this pandemic happened. We're really trying to stay informed while being really positive and trying to really have this special moment. These first few weeks when you have a baby, it's really special."