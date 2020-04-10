Late Season Storms Slowly Pulling Southern California Out of Drought Conditions – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After an unusually dry January and February, Southern California has been hit by a series of spring storms in late March and April, but has it been enough to reach normal rainfall totals?

"He's trying his best," said Eric Bolt of the National Weather Service. "I mean, we are not there. We still need to see more rainfall to get ahead because those two months we missed were some of our wettest months, so we are close to where we should be."

Bolt said the recent rain has really had an impact.

"March was at least 1.5 to 2 inches above normal, so it really got us going later in the spring," Bolt said. "And then the storm that we've recently pushed above normal for the entire month of April."

So far in April, downtown Los Angeles has seen more than 2 inches of rain, more than an inch above what the area usually sees all month.

And while rain is always a good thing in Southern California, the question now is what impact late-season downpours will have on this year's upcoming fire season.

"The fire season is a very difficult thing to predict, it really depends on how much wind we see in the fall and early winter," Bolt said. "What we really want to worry about is that we are going to have more grass growing because of all the rain."

As for the drought, Bolt said southern California had begun to see widespread dry conditions before the most recent storm systems, and that the northern part of the state remains drier.

"But here in the southern part of the state, we are practically erasing the drought and we are back in a good position right now," he said.