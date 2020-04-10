LAFD recruits graduates 4 weeks earlier to join the Coronavirus front – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Fire Department has allowed its 49 new recruits to graduate four weeks earlier to join the front line against the coronavirus pandemic.

The 44-male, five-female class will begin work at their respective fire stations on Sunday, according to the department.

Department officials said they expect an increase in COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks, which is why they have sped up the schedule for recruits.

New recruits can also help if there is an increase in the number of LAFD employees who contract the virus. So far, 15 members have tested positive.

"LAFD is taking all necessary steps to ensure that we fulfill our mission to protect life and property in Los Angeles during the COVID pandemic and I am proud of the 49 recruits who officially joined our ranks today," said the chief. from LAFD, Terrazas.

"The recruits completed their training under extraordinary circumstances and I am excited to have them join us on the front line as we work together to mitigate the spread of the COVID virus."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)