LAFD Launches Telemedicine Program Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The City of Los Angeles Fire Department has launched a telemedicine program to help detect patients with problems that are not life threatening.

In a press release on Friday, LAFD said the program has been in development for more than two years, but the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated its implementation. The goal is to help limit the exposure of first responders and medical personnel to patients with COVID-19 and others who do not need emergency treatment.

"Navigating a new normal, while keeping the public and our firefighters safe, are the reasons we continue to adjust our operating policies and procedures," LAFD chief Ralph Terrazas said in a video.

The telemedicine program enables trained healthcare professionals to remotely assess patients through smartphone technology, which also helps reduce overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms.

"It has been a long journey with the coronavirus pandemic, accelerating implementation (of the program)," said Terrazas.

LAFD dispatchers will evaluate 911 callers to determine if the patient falls into a non-urgent category. If they do and are between the ages of two and 65 with access to a smartphone, the dispatcher can refer them to a telemedicine provider.

During the exam, the provider at the dispatch center can follow up on a treatment council, or even send an ambulance if the need arises.

As the face-to-face assessment progresses, the telemedicine provider at the dispatch center can take several steps to resolve

While the program will be of great help in combating the coronavirus pandemic, Terrazas said the department plans to continue using it much later.