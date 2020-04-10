Kylie Jenner wishes her sisters a happy brothers day while hiding in her mansion

Kylie Jenner still misses her siblings as she continues her Coronavirus lockup hidden in her mansion. By sharing photos of herself with her sisters on her official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page, Kylie made it clear that she is finding time away from her family difficult: she is not the only one. Her brothers have also expressed that they are having difficulties with quarantine. Kylie Jenner shared photos of her with her sisters when they joined her in various Kylie Cosmetics campaigns. Although he didn't mention Rob, he's sure to wish him a happy sibling day, too.

Although Kylie and Stormi may be having a difficult time, Kim Kardashian blurted out that caused Kylie to come in for makeup last week. Some were surprised that Kim broke the six-foot rule on social distancing and that others knew that many younger people admire the Kardashians and Jenners. In fact, the US Surgeon General. USA She asked Kylie Jenner to talk about social estrangement, so letting it be known that she and Kim didn't follow the guidelines didn't work well with many people.

Kylie Jenner shared the following message to her sisters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall Jenner.

“Happy #nationalsiblings day for all the brothers out there. Although many of us cannot be with our brothers at this time, we know that we will be together again soon! tex, call or FaceTime your siblings today to show your love. "

The Coronavirus pandemic has devastated the nation, and the death toll in the United States is 18,255. The blockade has caused many people to feel somewhat depressed and depressed. With more than 90 percent of the nation under quarantine, there are many people who miss their fun and active social lives.

Kylie Jenner not only misses her brothers, as she shared a post on her official Instagram account where she announced that she misses her best friend, Stassie Baby.

Kylie had enjoyed a cruise with Stassie and Stormi shortly before the Coronavirus crash. At this point, it is unclear whether Travis Scott was quarantined with Kylie and Stormi as there have been mixed reports on the true nature of their relationship.



